Electronics sector to create 3 lakh jobs in 4 years, says KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is aiming to attract investments worth Rs 70,000 crore and create three lakh jobs in the next four years in the electronics, electric vehicles and allied sectors, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said in the Assembly on Saturday. The Minister said at present, the electronics sector employs over 1.6 lakh people in more than 250 companies.

Allocations to around 40 companies have been finalised in the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs), which would generate employment for over 40,000 people. The government has constituted a steering committee to tap the potential of Electric Motor Vehicles (EMVs) and attract investments by setting up two new Electric Vehicle clusters in addition to the two existing EMCs in the State, he said.

Replying to a question raised by P Narender Reddy and others in the State Assembly during Question Hour on Saturday, he said the government considered electronics manufacturing and R&D as a priority sector and was working towards positioning Telangana as a global electronics system design and manufacturing destination.

“The government had established two EMCs spread over 912 acres near Outer Ring Road which is close proximity to the airport and the city and is drawing good response from the industry,” he said. He informed that two new EV clusters were being developed at Chandanavelly in Rangareddy district and Divitipally in Mahbubnagar.