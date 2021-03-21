STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Electronics sector to create 3 lakh jobs in 4 years, says KTR

Allocations to around 40 companies have been finalised in the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs), which would generate employment for over 40,000 people.

Published: 21st March 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is aiming to attract investments worth Rs 70,000 crore and create three lakh jobs in the next four years in the electronics, electric vehicles and allied sectors, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said in the Assembly on Saturday. The Minister said at present, the electronics sector employs over 1.6 lakh people in more than 250 companies.

Allocations to around 40 companies have been finalised in the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs), which would generate employment for over 40,000 people. The government has constituted a steering committee to tap the potential of Electric Motor Vehicles (EMVs) and attract investments by setting up two new Electric Vehicle clusters in addition to the two existing EMCs in the State, he said.

Replying to a question raised by P Narender Reddy and others in the State Assembly during Question Hour on Saturday, he said the government considered electronics manufacturing and R&D as a priority sector and was working towards positioning Telangana as a global  electronics system design and manufacturing destination.

“The government had established two EMCs spread over 912 acres near Outer Ring Road which is close proximity to the airport and the city and is drawing good response from the industry,” he said. He informed that two new EV clusters were being developed at Chandanavelly in Rangareddy district and Divitipally in Mahbubnagar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp