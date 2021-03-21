Mahbubnagar to house India’s first lithium-ion cell unit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, an energy park is coming up in Mahbubnagar for manufacturing lithium-ion cells, which may potentially provide direct and indirect employment to 10,000 people of the district.

As part of the project, battery manufacturer ChargeXO and renewable energy firm Greenko have come forward to invest Rs 2,000 crore in about 100 acres for the first lithium-ion cell manufacturing unit in India.

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said another four-five big companies will invest in the district. Companies in the electronics, electronic/battery vehicles, lithium ion battery packs, photovoltaic cells and giga factory sectors have expressed their interest in investing in the park. Srinivas Goud said the energy park was sanctioned by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, based on his request to create job opportunities for the people of Mahbubnagar.

At Divitipalli in Mahbubnagar, the construction of an IT and multipurpose tower in about 400 acres is also in full swing, with two floors already ready. The Telangana government, later, allotted another `40 crore for the construction of two more floors.

Srinivas Goud said Mahbubnagar is being developed with the aim of providing job opportunities to youngsters. “We are bringing investments worth thousands of crores and taking steps for the comprehensive development of the district which is located very close to Hyderabad and the international airport,” he said.