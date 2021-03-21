More than 12,000 permits in 100 days under TSbPASS: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Since the scheme’s inception, as many as 12,943 building permissions were issued under the Telangana State Building Permission Approval And Self Certification System (TSbPASS) in 100 days, said MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday. “No State in the country has ever implemented such a scheme. A few States have attempted covering certain aspects of it, but none has executed it to this extent,” he said.

Responding to a question raised by M Krishna Rao, Kaleru Venkatesh and others in the State Assembly during the Question Hour on Saturday, Rama Rao said that State government had introduced TSbPASS with the objective to build an instant, online-based approval system, centred on self-certification.

The advantage of TSbPASS is that it provides instant online approval with no need for physical interaction for plots above 600 square yards. If the approval is not done in time, an occupancy certificate will be issued online, based on self-certification. More than 80 per cent of applications will get instant approvals, the Minister said.