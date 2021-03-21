STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Take a bow-bow: Sniffer dog helps nab poachers, smugglers in Telangana

Deploying the dog, named Cheetah, marked the first time in the State that sniffer dogs were used by the Forest Department.

Published: 21st March 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Cheetah, the dog deployed at Kawal Tiger Reserve to track teak wood smugglers and poachers.

Cheetah, the dog deployed at Kawal Tiger Reserve to track teak wood smugglers and poachers.

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: A sniffer dog deployed at Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) has single-handedly helped to track teakwood smugglers and poachers. Introduced at the reserve in 2018, the dog, a German Shepherd, has traced culprits in over 15 cases.

Deploying the dog, named Cheetah, marked the first time in the State that sniffer dogs were used by the Forest Department.

The department purchased Cheetah and sent it for training at National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD), at Tekanpur in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, for nine months. After training, Cheetah joined the KTR forest force in Jannaram Division in December, 2019. Two beat officers have been appointed to further train the dog, monitor its health, and take care of its other needs.

One of Cheetah’s successes is when it helped nab two poachers who had killed a leopard through a wire snare in Rangampet forest area of Mancherial division.

In another case, the dog helped track and nab four persons who were involved in killing a leopard at Armoor division in Nizamabad district. In Jannaram itself, Cheetah has helped identify poachers and has also helped crack three cases of teakwood smuggling.

Jannaram forest divisional officer C Madhav Rao said after the arrival of Cheetah to the reserve, poachers and smugglers live in fear. He said in some cases, poachers had been identified after just one day of the crime.The Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) is spread over 983 sq km of core and 1,123 sq km of buffer zone areas across Adilabad, Kumrambheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal districts in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kawal Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp