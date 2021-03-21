STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Administrative Service on the cards, says Harish

While four-five States already have State Administrative Services, the Telangana government has been toying with the idea for over three years now, Harish said.

Published: 21st March 2021 10:16 AM

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is actively considering setting up the Telangana Administrative Service (TAS), Finance Minister T Harish Rao said in reply to a question by Puranam Satish Kumar in the Legislative Council on Saturday. He said the government has constituted a committee which will look into constituting the TAS. The government will decide on creating the TAS once the committee submits its report. 

While four-five States already have State Administrative Services, the Telangana government has been toying with the idea for over three years now, Harish said. The TAS would be set up through a legislation, he added. The fundamental idea of the TAS is to create a state cadre of officers.  

TAS will help overcome lack of IAS officers

The state cadre of officers would be on the lines of the All India Service officers with a strength of 200, mostly Group-1 officers. This will help the State to overcome any shortage of IAS officers and also fill all the additional district collector and municipal commissioner posts. There is a shortfall of 34 IPS officers and around 50 IAS officers in the State.

There are two proposals for drawing officers to the TAS — first, to take only Revenue employees into TAS, and second, to give opportunity to all Group-1 officers of all key departments. But, the Revenue employees may oppose this. 

