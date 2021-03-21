STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
These Telangana men are basking in the scent of sandalwood success

Estarapu Reddy and Ravinder Reddy, who had planted sandalwood saplings decades ago, are reaping gold and earning in lakhs.

Saplings, Plantation, plant, green, ecofriendly

For representational purposes

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the farmers of Telangana, horticulture is like investing in blue-chip stocks. Take for instance, P Estarapu Reddy, a farmer from Pasunoor village in Nalgonda district. He bought 20 saplings of Srigandham (sandalwood) for around Rs 100 each and planted them some 15 years ago. Ever since, he has not spent big bucks on protecting the trees. Recently, he axed and sold them for a whopping Rs 36 lakh.

Elated with the huge returns, he planted 600 more saplings two years ago. Estarapu has also been growing citrus in three acres. 

A sandalwood tree

Similarly, K Ravinder Reddy, another farmer from Bacharam village in Rangareddy district, earned Rs 30 lakh after planting a handful of sandalwood saplings a few years ago. Now, he recommends that others also cultivate sandalwood on their farm embankment, in their backyard or in barren land.

“There is no need for huge investment for planting and nurturing these saplings. But once these sandalwood saplings grow into trees, they will fetch huge money which farmers can use on their children’s education or marriage,” he said. He also suggests that if 10 farmers in a mandal grow Srigandham and earn money, they could form a society to help other local ryots financially. 

Taking inspiration from these two farmers, many others in Nalgonda and Rangareddy are now growing sandalwood. Around 50 farmers in the two districts have formed the Telangana Srigandham Farmers Mutually Aided Cooperative Thrift Society Limited. “We plan to give the society membership to 400 more farmers,” Ravinder Reddy, who is its general secretary, said. 

Sandalwood has good demand in the international market and one kg sells for up to Rs 6,000. The lifespan of these trees is 30 years and farmers can grow inter-crops in the sandalwood orchards. Apart from this, the trees make the land fertile too, the two farmers said. Ravinder Reddy and Estarapu Reddy, who scripted a success story by growing sandalwood, called on Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar recently and explained to him how they became rich by planting these saplings.

The Chief Secretary assured them that the government would extend all necessary support to farmers and promote the cultivation of Srigandham in Telangana.The farmers wanted him to accord permission to export Srigandham, dealerships and licence for selling of sandalwood products. They also requested him to protect them from smugglers. The Chief Secretary said he will bring the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister.

