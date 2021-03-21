STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vemulawada temple official under scanner

Senior officials of the Endowments department have submitted a report to the government seeking action against the Superintendent I Jaya Kumari’s alleged negligence and misuse of official machinery.

Published: 21st March 2021 10:09 AM

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A Superintendent of Sri Raja Rajeswara temple at Vemulawada has come under the scanner for shifting Rs 1.5 crore deposits from one bank to another in 2016, causing financial losses to the temple.

With another year to go for the deposit to become mature, Kumari withdrew the cash from SBI Vemulawada branch and deposited it in the Deccan Grameena Bank, which provides a lower interest than SBI.

10 villages quit temple body
Sarpanches of 10 villages populated by Mid Manair oustees under the Vemulawada Temple Development Authority (VTDA) passed a resolution on Saturday to not be a part of the authority, citing high costs to get permissions for houses. They also demanded for pending issues to be resolved, failing which sarpanches, ZPTCs and MPTCs would resign from their posts, they warned.

