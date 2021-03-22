Oustees of Telangana's Mallannasagar, Kondapochamma projects red-flag bias in house allotment

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Several oustees of the Mallannasagar and Kondapochamma projects, who moved the Telangana High Court for 'just' compensation, are facing discrimination in the allotment of houses. Officials, nursing a grudge against them, have not been allotting the double bedroom houses, as promised, in the rehabilitation colony at Mutrajpally, they have alleged.

While the Mallannasagar project is still underway and the evacuation of people is not complete, the Kondapochamma project is already full with water and those living in the villages under its submergence have been shifted to makeshift houses.

Of those who have shifted to the rehabilitation colony in Tunki Bollaram, the HC petitioners are facing the heat. For them, it was like jumping from a frying pan into fire as the sheds in which they have been accommodated in are unlivable. When rains lashed the area recently, the oustees were rendered homeless.

Shocking revelation

Thogita tahsildar K Balreddy said senior officials had told him not to allot double bedroom houses to Mallannasagar project oustees, who approached the High Court, and that they would take a call once the verdict was out