Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao directs officials to expedite Palamuru scheme by year-end

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Sunday, directed the officials to complete all works pertaining to the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) by the end of this year. The Chief Minister, during a review on the status of the project, asked the officials to ensure that all lift irrigation schemes in Krishna basin are in place sooner than later.

The Chief Minister said: "Each time I spoke during the days of Telangana movement, I consistently raised the problem of water and fluorosis in Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda districts respectively. The then rulers had deliberately deferred our projects."

He also pointed out that after formation of State, the TRS government had fast tracked the execution of all pending projects. He said that it was distressing to see some people trying to stall the PRLIS by filing petitions in courts.

"We are overcoming the problems one by one. We have completed Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu and Bheema projects, which are providing irrigation water to 11 lakh acres. The KLIS should inspire everyone to complete the LIS’ in Mahbubnagar," he said.

The CM said that since Krishna water is precious, as its volume is coming down, the officials should ensure that not even a single drop of water allotted to the Sate is lost. As there are several projects on the upstream of the Krishna river and "illegal schemes" on the river in AP, the availability of water in the river has gone down over a period of time.

He wanted the ministers and the officials to make an assessment of how much money would be needed for land acquisition for the project. He asked them to have weekly review meetings on the progress of the project. “Irrigation Department is Telangana’s lifeline,” he pointed out.

New canal to divert KLIS water into Koodaleru

SIDDIPET: As per directions of the Chief Minister, the Siddipet district administration got around to digging a canal to divert Kaleswaram water into Koodaleru stream, which passes through Gajwel and Dubbaka Assembly segments, on Sunday.

The sudden flurry of activity began after the officials received a call from none other than KCR himself to attend to the work. The CM took interest in it after Finance Minister Harish Rao spoke to him over phone about the difficulty the ryots in these two segments have been facing