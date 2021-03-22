STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao directs officials to expedite Palamuru scheme by year-end

The CM said that since Krishna water is precious, as its volume is coming down, the officials should ensure that not even a single drop of water allotted to the Sate is lost.

Published: 22nd March 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Sunday, directed the officials to complete all works pertaining to the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) by the end of this year. The Chief Minister, during a review on the status of the project, asked the officials to ensure that all lift irrigation schemes in Krishna basin are in place sooner than later.

The Chief Minister said: "Each time I spoke during the days of Telangana movement, I consistently raised the problem of water and fluorosis in Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda districts respectively. The then rulers had deliberately deferred our projects."

He also pointed out that after formation of State, the TRS government had fast tracked the execution of all pending projects. He said that it was distressing to see some people trying to stall the PRLIS by filing petitions in courts.

"We are overcoming the problems one by one. We have completed Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu and Bheema projects, which are providing irrigation water to 11 lakh acres. The KLIS should inspire everyone to complete the LIS’ in Mahbubnagar," he said.

The CM said that since Krishna water is precious, as its volume is coming down, the officials should ensure that not even a single drop of water allotted to the Sate is lost. As there are several projects on the upstream of the Krishna river and "illegal schemes" on the river in AP, the availability of water in the river has gone down over a period of time.

He wanted the ministers and the officials to make an assessment of how much money would be needed for land acquisition for the project. He asked them to have weekly review meetings on the progress of the project. “Irrigation Department is Telangana’s lifeline,” he pointed out.

New canal to divert KLIS water into Koodaleru

SIDDIPET: As per directions of the Chief Minister, the Siddipet district administration got around to digging a canal to divert Kaleswaram water into Koodaleru stream, which passes through Gajwel and Dubbaka Assembly segments, on Sunday.

The sudden flurry of activity began after the officials received a call from none other than KCR himself to attend to the work. The CM took interest in it after Finance Minister Harish Rao spoke to him over phone about the difficulty the ryots in these two segments have been facing

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Palamuru Rangareddy scheme Telangana irrigation scheme
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp