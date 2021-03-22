STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS misused power in MLC polls: Telangana Jana Samithi president Prof M Kodandaram

Accusing the TRS of grossly abusing power in the MLC elections, Kodandaram said that the ruling party would repeat the same in the ensuing Nagarjunasagar bypoll.

Telangana Jana Samithi president Prof M Kodandaram

Telangana Jana Samithi president Prof M Kodandaram (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Prof M Kodandaram on Sunday said the fact that the State government is preparing to announce pay hike for the employees is a moral victory for his party and its campaign in the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Graduates’ constituency election. 

Accusing the TRS of grossly abusing power in the MLC elections, Kodandaram said that the ruling party would repeat the same in the ensuing Nagarjunasagar bypoll. "The TRS party distributed money through polling agents. Nowhere in the country, the Graduates' MLC elections would take place in this manner. There was no action despite lodging a complaint with Election Commission," he said. 

He also alleged that the officials of Electricity Department intimidated their employees to vote for the TRS' candidates. "In Nagarjunasagar bypoll too, they would threaten the officials and sarpanches," he said, adding that "They (TRS) have won the election, but its a moral victory for us as more than one lakh graduates voted for us."

