Nagarjunasagar byelection: TRS, BJP rack their brains for right candidates

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: The Nagarjunasagar byelection notification is set to be released on Tuesday. But no party, other than the Congress, has found candidates to contest the bypoll.

The Nagarjunasagar Assembly seat fell vacant after the death of TRS MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah. It appears that the TRS is not banking on sympathy votes this time considering their defeat in the Dubakka election; the party, however, has not decided whether it would give the ticket to late Narsimhaiah’s family or not.

The Congress, meanwhile, will allot its ticket to seven-time MLA K Jana Reddy. He has begun campaigning in the constituency, and is trying to get turncoats to return to the Congress. As for the BJP, local leaders like K Vineetha Reddy and K Anjaiah have their eyes on ticket. But the party is not keen on choosing either of them.