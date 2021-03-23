STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana adds 337 new COVID-19 cases; 12 from BC School test positive

Until last week, the statewide hospitalisations were below 1,300 and a sharp rise was seen in GHMC limits that reported  91 cases, contributing a major chunk to the State's COVID tally.

Published: 23rd March 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There seems to be no respite in sight for Telangana as the State reported 337 new cases of Covid-19  and two deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to 3,03,455 and the toll to 1,671. With this, the active cases are at 2,958, with 1,732 individuals hospitalised.

Until last week, the statewide hospitalisations were below 1,300. A sharp rise was seen in GHMC limits that reported  91 cases, contributing a major chunk to the State's COVID tally. Meanwhile, health officials noted that even as the cases are rising, the pandemic was in full control and they were on high alert to avoid the spread from neighbouring States.

"During a meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, it was decided to increase the number of RT-PCR tests. All the hospitals have  also been told to increase vigilance and be prepared to handle more admissions and ensure supply of PPE kits, N-95 masks and ensure the availability of other medicines," said Health Minister Eatala Rajender.

Tally in Nagarkurnool BC welfare school reaches 16

Twelve more students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational (MJPTBCWR) School for girls at Uyyalavada in Nagarkurnool district tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the tally to 16. The infected students have been shifted to a special isolation ward at a nearby hospital. BC Welfare officer Anil Prakash said that there was nothing to worry.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi receives vaccine

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a Hyderabad hospital. He was inoculated with Covishield. Owaisi urged people to get vaccinated at the earliest. “I am appealing that those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Don’t pay attention to rumours about vaccinations,” he said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana COVID cases COVID19 Coronavirus Telangana COVID cluster
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp