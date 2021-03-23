Telangana adds 337 new COVID-19 cases; 12 from BC School test positive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There seems to be no respite in sight for Telangana as the State reported 337 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to 3,03,455 and the toll to 1,671. With this, the active cases are at 2,958, with 1,732 individuals hospitalised.

Until last week, the statewide hospitalisations were below 1,300. A sharp rise was seen in GHMC limits that reported 91 cases, contributing a major chunk to the State's COVID tally. Meanwhile, health officials noted that even as the cases are rising, the pandemic was in full control and they were on high alert to avoid the spread from neighbouring States.

"During a meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, it was decided to increase the number of RT-PCR tests. All the hospitals have also been told to increase vigilance and be prepared to handle more admissions and ensure supply of PPE kits, N-95 masks and ensure the availability of other medicines," said Health Minister Eatala Rajender.

Tally in Nagarkurnool BC welfare school reaches 16

Twelve more students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational (MJPTBCWR) School for girls at Uyyalavada in Nagarkurnool district tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the tally to 16. The infected students have been shifted to a special isolation ward at a nearby hospital. BC Welfare officer Anil Prakash said that there was nothing to worry.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi receives vaccine

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a Hyderabad hospital. He was inoculated with Covishield. Owaisi urged people to get vaccinated at the earliest. “I am appealing that those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Don’t pay attention to rumours about vaccinations,” he said