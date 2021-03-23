Telangana Graduates' MLC polls: Defeated BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao demands CBI probe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao has appealed to the Election Commission of India to conduct an inquiry through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into alleged corrupt practices in the recently concluded Biennial Graduates' MLC elections.

Rao, who unsuccessfully contested in the recent election and will retire as an MLC on March 29, has called on the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana State, asking him to take action against alleged bogus votes and distribution of money through GPay and PayTM to graduate voters in Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar constituency.

He alleged that many bogus votes with fake certificates were enrolled, which affected his prospects in the election. "TRS party members grossly violated the provisions of law. They transported every voter from the villages to the polling stations by hiring vehicles. They also hired vehicles in urban areas, and offered transportation to voters. It is further submitted that the TRS has indulged in malpractices by paying sums of Rs 2,000 to 5,000 to voters through Google pay, Paytm etc.," Rao said.