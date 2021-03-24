Body of unidentified woman found

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  An unidentified woman was found dead in an under-construction nala near the district court here on Tuesday morning. According to police, the woman was around 35 to 40 years. The body was spotted by some passersby, who in turn informed the personnel.

On learning about it, Karimnagar Commissioner of Police (CP) VB Kamalasan Reddy, along with other officials and dog squad, rushed to the spot and inspected the crime scene. After preliminary investigation, police opined that woman was strangulated to death.

The officials said that the woman was wearing a pink kurta and pyjama and had a tattoo on her right wrist. It is suspected that the victim was murdered somewhere else and her body was later dumped in the nala, which is under construction as part of the Smart City Project.

In a bid to identify the body, the police have circulated her images on social media platforms.The officials have registered a case and the investigation is underway.

Contact number

The officials said that the woman was wearing a pink kurta and pyjama and had a tattoo on her right wrist. In case anyone identifies the woman, they can directly contact the Two Town inspector at 9440795107 or the ACP at 9440795111

