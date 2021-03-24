STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Eternal sunshine of the spotless kind: Temperature rises across Telangana

In Hyderabad, although considered to be meteorologically normal, daytime temperatures have been on a constant rise.

Published: 24th March 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

heatwave

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It might still only be March, but summer is already flexing its muscles. Several districts in the State have recorded higher than normal temperatures, and are soon expected to record 40 degree Celsius.

On Tuesday, Bhadradri Kothagudem district registered a maximum daytime temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius. Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Nirmal, Wanaparthy and Mahbubnagar districts have recorded daytime temperatures above 38 degrees in the past week. Temperatures in all the districts have crossed 35 degrees. 

According to the forecast by Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), all northern, central and southern parts of the State, including Nalgonda and Khammam, are likely to record 40 degrees Celsius this week.

In Hyderabad, although considered to be meteorologically normal, daytime temperatures have been on a constant rise. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 35.7 degrees. According to IMD meteorologists, Hyderabad is showing a deviation of -1 degree Celsius in daytime temperatures.
Yet, few takers for cool beverages

As the weather gets hotter, products ranging from clay pots to air coolers are flying off the shelves. However, hyperlocal vendors who sell beverages like lassi, faluda, lemonade, fruit juices or fruits - usually a safe bet during summers - are registering lower than usual sales. Some attribute this to the citizens' fears over COVID-19.

"I am just trying to keep the business running because the cost of the fruit is low. But there is no profit at all," said Mohammed Jawed, a watermelon seller at Mallapally main road.

Mahesh Kumar, a lemonade seller from Mehdipatnam, laments, "Even though I have shifted to serving lemonade in plastic ware and begun wearing gloves and a mask considering public safety, nobody is buying it."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana heatwave Telangana temperature
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp