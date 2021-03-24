STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

State government going all out on sheep rearing: Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Srinivas Yadav said Telangana has grounded 3,66,976 sheep units for the beneficiaries, who have paid the beneficiary contribution.

Published: 24th March 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday said the State government has been promoting sheep rearing in a big way ever since the formation of Telangana, taking it to the top spot on the National Livestock Census in terms of sheep population.  

So far, the government has spent Rs 4,587 crore on sheep distribution, he said in reply to questions raised by B Mallaiah Yadav and others during the Question Hour of the ongoing Budget session in the Assembly. Srinivas Yadav said Telangana has grounded 3,66,976 sheep units for the beneficiaries, who have paid the beneficiary contribution.

Also, the beneficiary contribution, which was put on hold due to the pandemic, was resumed in January. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao introduced the sheep distribution scheme to improve the financial condition of the Golla Kuruma community, he recalled.  

Stating that the cost of sheep has gone up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Srinivas Yadav said the government has allocated Rs 3,000 crore for the scheme in the 2021-22 Budget and will distribute sheep to another three lakh shepherds. 

He said KCR has given permission to rear sheep in forest areas of the State and the government will ensure that shepherds face no problems. He said it will clear all pending DDs soon and finalise the guidelines for the second phase of the distribution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sheep rearing Talasani Srinivas Yadav Telangana animal husbandry
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp