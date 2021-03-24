State government going all out on sheep rearing: Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday said the State government has been promoting sheep rearing in a big way ever since the formation of Telangana, taking it to the top spot on the National Livestock Census in terms of sheep population.

So far, the government has spent Rs 4,587 crore on sheep distribution, he said in reply to questions raised by B Mallaiah Yadav and others during the Question Hour of the ongoing Budget session in the Assembly. Srinivas Yadav said Telangana has grounded 3,66,976 sheep units for the beneficiaries, who have paid the beneficiary contribution.

Also, the beneficiary contribution, which was put on hold due to the pandemic, was resumed in January. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao introduced the sheep distribution scheme to improve the financial condition of the Golla Kuruma community, he recalled.

Stating that the cost of sheep has gone up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Srinivas Yadav said the government has allocated Rs 3,000 crore for the scheme in the 2021-22 Budget and will distribute sheep to another three lakh shepherds.

He said KCR has given permission to rear sheep in forest areas of the State and the government will ensure that shepherds face no problems. He said it will clear all pending DDs soon and finalise the guidelines for the second phase of the distribution.