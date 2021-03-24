Telangana HC gives DGP two weeks to file status report on Loan apps issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court granted two more weeks time to State Director General of Police to file a fresh status report regarding action taken against the organisers of online and mobile instant loan apps for harassing borrowers and others who are being charged interest rates ranging from 150 to 450 per cent on weekly and fortnightly basis.

A division bench of the court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, recently dealt with the PIL filed by advocate S Kalyan Dileep seeking direction to the State and Central governments to forthwith impose ban on all the illegal instant loan apps and for closure of all kinds of illegal call centre operations in Telangana.

On an earlier occasion, the bench took a serious view at these instant loan apps and directed the DGP to take steps to identify the guilty and initiate steps ensuring to block such loan lending apps at the earliest.

The bench also directed the DGP and police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda to file their individual affidavits relating to cases in their jurisdiction. Special counsel for Telangana, A Sanjeev Kumar told the court that the police commissioners of Hyderabad and Rachakonda have filed their reports in the case. The DGP is yet to file his report.

He added that the police have so far blocked about 45 loan lending apps and have arrested three accused, including one Chinese woman, during police raids on call centres and other places. Investigation is still in progress.

Petitioner Kalyan Dileep submitted that a borrower, Vani has recently ended her life due to harassment by the organisers of a loan app. The petitioner urged the court to pass a general order on the issue in the interest of the public. Refusing to consider the petitioner's plea, the bench granted two more weeks time to the DGP for filing his report covering entire State and posted the matter to April 15 for further hearing.

Cops block 45 apps

Special counsel for Telangana, A Sanjeev Kumar told the court that police have so far blocked about 45 loan lending apps and have arrested three accused, including one Chinese woman, during police raids on call centres