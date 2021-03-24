STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana lawyer murder: Officials visit victim's father, inquire about plaint against Bittu Seenu

It may be recalled that Kishan Rao had alleged that Seenu, currently in custody, had violated rules by speaking to his relatives and TRS leaders over the phone while he was brought to a court.

Published: 24th March 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Thulesegari Srinivas alias Bittu Seenu

Thulesegari Srinivas alias Bittu Seenu

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: After slain lawyer Gattu Vaman Rao's father Kishan Rao complained against Bittu Seenu, one of the accused, investigation officials on Tuesday visited Gunjapadugu village and inquired with Kishan Rao over his allegations.

It may be recalled that Kishan Rao had alleged that Seenu, currently in custody, had violated rules by speaking to his relatives and TRS leaders over the phone while he was brought to a court in Manthani for recording statements. Two days after Kishan Rao's complaint, investigation officers visited him at his village. They asked him if he had any evidence to back his allegations. 

Kishan Rao had complained by sending a message via Whatsapp to DGP M Mahender Reddy. The police are now checking if any CCTV camera footage of the court premises is available to verify the allegations. In view of the HC and higher police officials monitoring the lawyer couple’s murder case, the Ramagundam CP is giving utmost attention to every incident and clue during the investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gattu Vaman Rao Kishan Rao Telangana lawyer murder Bittu Seenu
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp