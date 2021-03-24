Telangana lawyer murder: Officials visit victim's father, inquire about plaint against Bittu Seenu

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: After slain lawyer Gattu Vaman Rao's father Kishan Rao complained against Bittu Seenu, one of the accused, investigation officials on Tuesday visited Gunjapadugu village and inquired with Kishan Rao over his allegations.

It may be recalled that Kishan Rao had alleged that Seenu, currently in custody, had violated rules by speaking to his relatives and TRS leaders over the phone while he was brought to a court in Manthani for recording statements. Two days after Kishan Rao's complaint, investigation officers visited him at his village. They asked him if he had any evidence to back his allegations.

Kishan Rao had complained by sending a message via Whatsapp to DGP M Mahender Reddy. The police are now checking if any CCTV camera footage of the court premises is available to verify the allegations. In view of the HC and higher police officials monitoring the lawyer couple’s murder case, the Ramagundam CP is giving utmost attention to every incident and clue during the investigation.