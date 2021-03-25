STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Osmania University defers exams, UoH halts return of students

Amid reports of Covid-19 cases shooting up, the OU on Wednesday decided to defer examinations after it held a few scheduled for the day.

Published: 25th March 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Students wait for their ride at a bus station in Hyderabad on Wednesday after the govt shut schools and colleges amid rising Covid cases | VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Telangana government decided to shut all educational institutions, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) also followed suit while the Osmania University (OU) deferred all examinations scheduled from Thursday and closed its hostels. 

Amid reports of Covid-19 cases shooting up, the OU on Wednesday decided to defer examinations after it held a few scheduled for the day. “Following directions from the government, the OU has decided to postpone all examinations for all courses scheduled from Thursday. The university will soon release a revised timetable,” the OU said in a circular. 

However, this did not go down well with the students, who staged a massive protest near the NCC gate and women’s hostel, forcing the need for heavy police deployment on the campus.  The students expressed anger over the government’s decision to shut all educational institutions as they have already lost several months to the pandemic. 

Jeevan Kumar, an OU student and ABVP State joint secretary, said, “We want the university to resume classes because online learning has not been successful. We have already lost many months of the academic year and postponing the exams will spell doom. We want the university to continue functioning normally by taking all precautions.”

Meanwhile, the UoH has decided to keep on hold until further notice the return of terminal semester postgraduate students and research scholars, except for those of the 2020 batch, to the campus. 

Osmania students stage massive protest 
Hundreds of OU students protested against the TS government’s decision to shut all educational institutions. They said delaying exams would spell doom for them 

