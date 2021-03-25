STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Filing RTI applications to be a breeze as process goes digital

Only after paying the RTI fee, the application will be assigned to the department concerned.

Published: 25th March 2021

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move that would help many Right to Information (RTI) activists, the Telangana government’s IT Department is building a platform for them to file online applications for information under the Act. According to the proposal, the two-tiered setup will comprise a call centre and a web portal which will provide all information on the RTI Act, filing RTI/first appeal applications over phone/web and tracking application/first appeal status. 

This is how it will work: Citizens can contact the call centre from any number and anywhere in the country. The call centre agent will provide them with the required information on RTI and if an application is to be filed, he will take the RTI details along  with mandatory information such as the applicant’s name and address. 

“Once the RTI application is transcribed, a Unique Reference Number (URN) will be generated and  provided to the caller. There will also be a provision for  informing applicants of their URN via SMS,” the IT Department said. Only after paying the RTI fee, the application will be assigned to the department concerned. “It is expected that the current trend of 20%-25% annual growth in RTI applications will continue for some years before it stabilises. The IT Department assesses that due to the ease of filing, the call centre and portal will  become the single-largest mode of filing applications in,” it said. 

A similar provision will be made for those comfortable using the Internet for filing RTIs. “Citizens, who are comfortable using the Internet, can access the website/app, find information on the RTI Act, submit their RTI applications and first appeals, deposit the RTI fee and obtain URNs online. They can also check the status of their applications on the website/app,” the proposal by the IT Department read. 

Welcoming the move, SQ Masood, a Hyderabad-based activist, said, “Better late than never. This will help people file applications and appeals. Several States, including Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, have already done this. I had submitted representations to the government and finally have filed a PIL demanding the same. The government should entrust this work to the Centre for Good Governance (CGG).”

How people will benefit

  • Info is just a phone call away 
  • Removes hassles of physical presence at the State Public Authority for filing an application 
  • Money saved by way of travel time/wage loss as well as for making drafts/ postal order from banks and post offices 
  • Govt bears the cost of transmitting the application to the State Public Authority 
  • Citizens’ handicap arising out of literacy level variations can be overcome by the call centre executives, who will screen and do the necessary handholding in filing the applications
