STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sabitha: CM will take final decision on increasing seats in IIIT-Basara

She was answering a question raised by G Vittal Reddy, regarding the shortage of seats in IIIT-Basara, in the Assembly.

Published: 25th March 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Sabitha Indra Reddy

Sabitha Indra Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that she will bring the Chief Minister’s notice to the matter of increasing the number of seats in IIIT-Basra, situated in Nirmal district, State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that a final decision to this regard can only be taken by KCR.

She was answering a question raised by G Vittal Reddy, regarding the shortage of seats in IIIT-Basara, in the Assembly. Meanwhile, the Minister said that they are offering admissions to students who have achieved good marks in government schools. At present, the university has admitted 1,500 students. 

“Previously, it used to admit 2,000 students. But due to lack of proper infrastructure, only 1,000 students were admitted in 2010. After that, the Chief Minister decided to provide admissions to an additional 500 in 2018,” she said and added that the matter of increasing the strength to 2,000 will be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister for the benefit of the students.

‘For the students’

The Education Minister was answering a question raised by G Vittal Reddy in the Assembly. She said the matter of increasing the strength to 2,000 will be brought to the notice of the CM for the sake of students

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIIT-Basra Sabitha Indra Reddy
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp