Sabitha: CM will take final decision on increasing seats in IIIT-Basara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that she will bring the Chief Minister’s notice to the matter of increasing the number of seats in IIIT-Basra, situated in Nirmal district, State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that a final decision to this regard can only be taken by KCR.

She was answering a question raised by G Vittal Reddy, regarding the shortage of seats in IIIT-Basara, in the Assembly. Meanwhile, the Minister said that they are offering admissions to students who have achieved good marks in government schools. At present, the university has admitted 1,500 students.

“Previously, it used to admit 2,000 students. But due to lack of proper infrastructure, only 1,000 students were admitted in 2010. After that, the Chief Minister decided to provide admissions to an additional 500 in 2018,” she said and added that the matter of increasing the strength to 2,000 will be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister for the benefit of the students.

‘For the students’

