YSR aide Sureedu assaulted by son-in-law

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Jubilee Hills police on Wednesday arrested Sureedu’s son-in-law for assaulting the former with a cricket bat at his residence in Jubilee Hills. Sureedu or E Surya Narayana Reddy was a personal aide of late AP CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Police say there were disputes between Sureedu’s son in-law Surender Reddy and his daughter Ganga Bhavani. Bhavani is currently staying with her parents at Jubilee Hills. Earlier, some cases had been registered against Surender for harassing his wife. While the cases are pending in court, Surender allegedly pressurised Sureedu to send Bhavani back to stay with him. As Sureedu refused, an irate Surender assaulted Sureedu and his family members.

In the incident, Sureedu suffered serious injuries to his head and has been admitted to hospital where his health condition is stable. Police have registered cases of trespassing and attempt to murder on Surender.