COVID-19: Telangana CM rules out fresh lockdown in state, asks public to take precautions

Published: 26th March 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

A doctor loads Covid vaccine into a syringe at a private hospital in Hyderabad | Vani Buddhavarapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ruled out another lockdown in the state. His statement came in the wake of concerns among the public over whether a fresh curfew or lockdown will be imposed in the state following the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.
 
"There will be no lockdown in the state. Do not worry. We have already suffered financially due to COVID-19. Please wear masks and maintain physical distancing," said the Chief Minister replying to the debate on the Appropriation Bill-2021 in the state Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Educational institutions in the state were closed on March 23 after some students in government hostels tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chief Minister also said that the government was committed to increase reservations for Muslims, SCs and STs. The Centre should give freedom to states on deciding the percentage of reservations, he said.

