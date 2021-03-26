STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Farmers of Telangana's Medak district rush to repay loans after 'naming and shaming'

The bank authorities took down the flexi, as the farmers cooperated with them, and also dropped the plan of auctioning their lands.

Published: 26th March 2021 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Home loan

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Unlike millionaire-industrialists, who siphon off money from banks and flee the country, the farmers of Papannapet mandal in Medak district rushed to repay their loans.

They crowded the District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) after it displayed their names and photos on a flexi three days ago, along with a notice which stated that unless they clear the loans by Thursday, the lands which they had mortgaged would be auctioned.

The farmers said for various reasons they had defaulted in the loan repayment but never intended to swindle the bank. When their names and pictures were flashed on the flexi, they were humiliated and many of them rushed to the bank to pay back their loans in full.

Fifteen farmers had raised loans from the bank, of whom 12 paid 50 per cent of their outstanding amounts on Wednesday, while two repaid their loans in full on Thursday. The other farmer, who is out of station, sought time which the bank obliged. 

The bank authorities took down the flexi, as the farmers cooperated with them, and also dropped the plan of auctioning their lands. But the farmers got flustered when they saw their names on the defaulters' list.

"We live in dignity. The bank should not have put up the flexi. It is humiliating. We are not robbers or dacoits. We are not running away from our villages. We had no intention of cheating the bank," one of them said.

The loans the farmers had raised were not huge either - they ranged from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and were for agriculture purposes. "The bank is making a fuss about our loans even though the amounts are small," said another farmer, pointing out that they had given collateral security. "They have our land with them. Why the hurry?" he asked.

'Didn't mean to insult'

The bank's Papannapet branch manager, P Praveena, said: "We were only acting in accordance with the procedures laid down for loan recovery".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
District Cooperative Central Bank Medak district Farmers loan Farmers loan shaming
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp