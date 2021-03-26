Four of debt-ridden farmer's family kill themselves in Telangana's Mancherial district

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a tragic incident, four members of a debt-ridden family ended their lives, at their residence in Malkapalli village of Kasipet mandal in Mancherial district on Thursday.

The deceased persons have been identified as Jangiralla Ramesh, 40, a tenant farmer, his wife Padma, 35, daughter Sowmya, 19, and son Akshay, 17. According to sources, they were depressed over their financial crisis.

The bodies were first spotted by a few neighbours who went to the victims' house to check on them, after noticing that not a single person of the family had come out of the house since morning. On learning about the incident, DCP Mancherial D Uday Kumar Reddy, along with the Devapur police, visited the spot and initiated probe.

During searches, they found a suicide letter, purportedly penned by Ramesh. The farmer, in the letter, mentioned that they decided to take the extreme step as they were unable to cope with the financial crisis. Ramesh had debts of around Rs 10 lakh.

According to police, Ramesh and Padma first helped their children kill themselves by hanging from the ceiling before ending their lives in the same way. Police suspect that after making sure Sowmya and Akshay died, the couple brought down the bodies of their children, laid them on the bed and later hanged themselves using the same ropes.

Meanwhile, a bottle of poison was also recovered from the house. Speaking to The New Indian Express, the DCP said that the victims, in their suicide note, haven’t named anyone as responsible for their decision to end lives. "A case has been registered and investigation is underway," he added.