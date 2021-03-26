STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao as PM can change country: Telangana minister Ch Malla Reddy

Khanapur MLA Ajmeera Rekha Naik compared Chandrasekhar Rao with Mahatma Gandhi and Sevalal Maharaj.

Published: 26th March 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana labour minister Ch Malla Reddy

Telangana labour minister Ch Malla Reddy (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the discussion on various demands was underway in the Assembly on Thursday, several Ministers heaped praises on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, while one Minister also called for Rao to be made the Prime Minister of the country.

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, appreciating the rapid strides of progress in the State, wished for the Chief Minister to become Prime Minister of the country, saying it would change the face of the country. While replying to the Panchayat Raj demand, Minister E Dayakar Rao described the Chief Minister as "Mahanubhavudu" (an exalted personage) for improving conditions in rural areas. 

Khanapur MLA Ajmeera Rekha Naik compared Chandrasekhar Rao with Mahatma Gandhi and Sevalal Maharaj. Speaking in Lambadi language, she recalled that the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had visited several tribal hamlets in the State and taken photographs with tribals, but could not resolve the drinking water problem. Every household in the State was now getting piped drinking water only after the formation of the State, she pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ch Malla Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana Assembly Mahanubhavudu
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp