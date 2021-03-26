K Chandrasekhar Rao as PM can change country: Telangana minister Ch Malla Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the discussion on various demands was underway in the Assembly on Thursday, several Ministers heaped praises on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, while one Minister also called for Rao to be made the Prime Minister of the country.

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, appreciating the rapid strides of progress in the State, wished for the Chief Minister to become Prime Minister of the country, saying it would change the face of the country. While replying to the Panchayat Raj demand, Minister E Dayakar Rao described the Chief Minister as "Mahanubhavudu" (an exalted personage) for improving conditions in rural areas.

Khanapur MLA Ajmeera Rekha Naik compared Chandrasekhar Rao with Mahatma Gandhi and Sevalal Maharaj. Speaking in Lambadi language, she recalled that the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had visited several tribal hamlets in the State and taken photographs with tribals, but could not resolve the drinking water problem. Every household in the State was now getting piped drinking water only after the formation of the State, she pointed out.