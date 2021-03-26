Pastor in custody for woman’s murder

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Police investigating the murder of a 40-year-old woman at Luxettipet village in Mancherial district took a pastor into custody on Thursday. It may be mentioned that the woman’s husband has already been arrested in the case.

The deceased and her husband had been quarreling in the days leading up to her murder. She was found strangled to death in a drain two days ago. The pastor was reportedly found at the crime scene, as per CCTV footage. The police are yet to ascertain his involvement in the case.