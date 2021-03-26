PIL on illegal constructions: HC directs Telangana government to respond

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the State government, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and other authorities concerned for filing a counter affidavit in a PIL alleging illegal constructions in HMDA limits.

The PIL, filed by Lok Sabha MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy of the Congress, also named Hotel Tulips Grand in Rangareddy district as illegal. The court impleaded the hotel as co-respondent and directed it to file its counter affidavit in the case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with the PIL. Komatireddy, in his letter to the HC, stated that the authorities concerned have failed to take any action on his complaint that was lodged six months ago.

The MP alleged that the Hotel Tulips Grand was built without obtaining any permission from the HMDA and flouted all stipulated norms of the Municipal Laws. The in-charge Minister of the district and the local MLA had even attended the inaugural function of the hotel on March 5 2021, he pointed out.

During the course of hearing, the bench questioned the government about the action taken on illegal constructions in respect to constructions that violate sanctioned plans. It issued notices to the State Chief Secretary, Commissioners of the HMDA and Turkayamjal municipality and Rangareddy district Collector for filing their counter affidavits on the issue and posted the matter to June 24 for further hearing.