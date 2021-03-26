STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

PIL on illegal constructions: HC directs Telangana government to respond

Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged that the Hotel Tulips Grand was built without obtaining any permission from the HMDA and flouted all stipulated norms of the Municipal Laws.

Published: 26th March 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the State government, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and other authorities concerned for filing a counter affidavit in a PIL alleging illegal constructions in HMDA limits.

The PIL, filed by Lok Sabha MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy of the Congress, also named Hotel Tulips Grand in Rangareddy district as illegal. The court impleaded the hotel as co-respondent and directed it to file its counter affidavit in the case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with the PIL. Komatireddy, in his letter to the HC, stated that the authorities concerned have failed to take any action on his complaint that was lodged six months ago.

The MP alleged that the Hotel Tulips Grand was built without obtaining any permission from the HMDA and flouted all stipulated norms of the Municipal Laws. The in-charge Minister of the district and the local MLA had even attended the inaugural function of the hotel on March 5 2021, he pointed out. 

During the course of hearing, the bench questioned the government about the action taken on illegal constructions in respect to constructions that violate sanctioned plans. It issued notices to the State Chief Secretary, Commissioners of the HMDA and Turkayamjal municipality and Rangareddy district Collector for filing their counter affidavits on the issue and posted the matter to June 24 for further hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority Telangana High Court Hyderabad illegal constructions Komatireddy Venkat Reddy
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp