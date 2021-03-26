STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students of Osmania University, Warangal's Kakatiya University protest over closure of campuses

Students started protesting on Wednesday night but were detained by the police and they continued their protests on the campus on Thursday.

Due to the closure of the campus, students from Osmania University women's hostel vacate their rooms on Thursday

Due to the closure of the campus, students from Osmania University women's hostel vacate their rooms on Thursday. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NALGONDA/MAHBUBNAGAR: Students from Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad and Kakatiya University, (KU) Warangal held protests against the State government's decision to close educational institutions on Thursday.

The chief warden of OU hostels issued a notice on Wednesday night informing hostel boarders about the closure of hostels and mess following the State government order to close educational institutions to contain the spread of COVID-19. Students started protesting on Wednesday night but were detained by the police. They continued their protests on the campus on Thursday.

In a notice issued, students were asked to vacate the hostels after lunch on Thursday. Demonstrating student unions from OU said their studies had already been severely affected due to lack of resources like hostels, libraries and access to academic journals. The decision to close the university and hostels again would destroy their future, they lamented. 

"Thousands of students from weaker sections are affected by the decision. When every other public place in the State remains open, why is the government closing universities? The government and university management are turning a blind eye towards us," said RN Shankar, a student of OU and All India Student Federation (AISF) State General Secretary.  

Meanwhile, student unions of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), who have been holding protests demanding reopening of hostel, mess and reading room facilities decided to call off their protests after the government’s order.  

State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy​'s convoy blocked in Nalgonda

Meanwhile, students of Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda blocked the convoy of State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy near the university at Anneparthy of Narketpally mandal on Thursday.

Students had taken up a rasta rokho on the Adanki highway. The students questioned the government's decision to close colleges while keeping cinema halls, hotels, wine shops and bars open. Reddy assured them that the issue would be taken up with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Reddy.

Dharna at Palamuru University in Mahbubnagar

Students of Palamuru University in Mahbubnagar on Thursday sat on a dharna in front of the varsity's main gate to express their displeasure over the closure of hostels and the decision to postpone the exams. Their hour-long protest resulted in a massive traffic jam in the area. Later, local police rushed to the spot, pacified the agitating students and succeeded in convincing them to give up their protest.

