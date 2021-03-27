STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

CAG audit: Telangana lost 111 PG medical seats due to government laxity

Even though a total of Rs 40.76 crore was released by the Centre, the State government did not release its share of Rs 25.09 crore, as the scheme was to be jointly funded by both the government.

Published: 27th March 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

seats, students, medical seats, entrance exams

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana would have been able to offer 111 more post-graduate (PG) medical seats across its three medical colleges under a Central government scheme, if the State government had released its share of amount for the scheme.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the general and social sector pointed out that the Centre had released Rs 23.5 crore in October 2011, and another Rs 17.19 crore in September 2018 to implement a scheme envisaged for "strengthening/upgradation of State government medical colleges for starting PG courses/increasing seats in PG courses". 

Even though a total of Rs 40.76 crore was released by the GoI, the State government did not release its share of Rs 25.09 crore, as the scheme was to be jointly funded by both the government, in a 60:40 ratio. The funds, jointly allocated by the Centre and the State, was earmarked for infrastructure facilities, to commensurate with the increase in PG seats in Osmania, Gandhi and Kakatiya Medical Colleges.

The CAG report also mentioned that the three medical colleges failed to spend the complete amount released by Centre as well. As per the report, the colleges spent only Rs 14.61 crore, or 36 per cent of the money released. With the money used by the three medical colleges, the number of PG medical seats were increased by 168, instead of the targeted 279, due to laxity of the State government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medical colleges PG medical seats Telangana medical colleges CAG report
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp