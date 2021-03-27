STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Crowded prisons of Telangana cause for concern, says CAG report

Though the State Prisons Department has initiated a slew of measures for the welfare of inmates, crowding is still a cause for concern in Telangana jails.

Published: 27th March 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Jails, Prison

Image used for representation only

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the State Prisons Department has initiated a slew of measures for the welfare of inmates, crowding is still a cause for concern in Telangana jails. The delay in segregation of women convicts and undertrials, with the shortage of staffers, is also proving to be a headache for the department.

According to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, the prisons in Telangana are overcrowded by upto 69 per cent, while the department is reeling under a 33 per cent staff shortage. "This suggests lack of adequate workforce for prison administration and management," the report observed.

The CAG report pointed out the security lapses, prisoners' requirements, health and medicalcare, reforms and rehabilitation measures, special remission for release of prisoners, and the education system in the jails in Telangana.

It stated that the State had constituted a committee in July 2016, for preparing a new Prison Manual. Though the draft manual was submitted to the government in September, 2016, it has not yet approved the manual which had provisions for inclusive participation and prisoners' welfare, inlcuding prisoners' panchayat and board of visitors.

Training for skill development and employment opportunities to facilitate rehabilitation are not available to prisoners and the wages paid to them are not rationalised, the report found.

As per the Model Prison Manual (MPM), the excess number of prisoners have to be transferred to other institutions. However, the audit did not find any plans by the authorities to this regard. In response, the DG (Prisons) stated that a proposal was sent to the government for upgradation of two district jails in Nizamabad and Sangareddy, as central prisons so that an average of 1,000 prisoners could be admitted there. Government stated that the proposal was under examination.

With respect to women prisoners, in the Mahbubnagar District Jail and Special Prison for Women, women convicts and undertrial prisoners are being confined in the same barrack. When non-compliance to MPM was pointed out, the prison authorities in Mahbubnagar said that this was happening due to shortage of a single barrack with 20 prisoners’ capacity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CAG report Telangana CAG report Telangana Prisons Department Telangana jails Model Prison Manual
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp