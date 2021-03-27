Funds for MLAs, MLCs in Telangana poorly used: CAG audit report

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There seems to be no accountability for the funds sanctioned in Telangana under the Constituency Development Programme scheme, which aims at enabling MLAs and MLCs to initiate development work in their constituencies, as per the CAG audit report of the said scheme.

While the scheme's guidelines mandate that fresh amounts must not be released by the government to district authorities unless utilisation certificates are furnished for the money released previously, audit scrutiny revealed that for Rs 1,462.99 crore released to 31 districts in the years 2014-18, utilisation certificates were received for just Rs 69.58 crore - that too from only three districts.

The audit also observed that important controls were not being exercised in the State through the 'Constituency Level Development Monitoring System' (CLDMS) software to monitor the amount of money sanctioned, expenditure incurred etc.