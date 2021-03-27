STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Funds for MLAs, MLCs in Telangana poorly used: CAG audit report

Audit scrutiny revealed that for Rs 1,462.99 crore released to 31 districts in the years 2014-18, utilisation certificates were received for just Rs 69.58 crore - that too from only three districts.

Published: 27th March 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000 Money

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There seems to be no accountability for the funds sanctioned in Telangana under the Constituency Development Programme scheme, which aims at enabling MLAs and MLCs to initiate development work in their constituencies, as per the CAG audit report of the said scheme.

While the scheme's guidelines mandate that fresh amounts must not be released by the government to district authorities unless utilisation certificates are furnished for the money released previously, audit scrutiny revealed that for Rs 1,462.99 crore released to 31 districts in the years 2014-18, utilisation certificates were received for just Rs 69.58 crore - that too from only three districts.

The audit also observed that important controls were not being exercised in the State through the 'Constituency Level Development Monitoring System' (CLDMS) software to monitor the amount of money sanctioned, expenditure incurred etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CAG CAG audit report Constituency Development Programme scheme Telangana MLA funds Telangana constituency development
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers blocking the road on the National Highway 9 during the Bharat Bandh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers' protest turns into 'Bharat Bandh' strike on four-month anniversary
For representational purpose only
Rajasthan official burns Rs 20 lakh as ACB team reached his residence
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp