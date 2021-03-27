Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project works going at brisk pace: Telangana minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project (PRLIS) will provide water to as many as 12.30 lakh acres in the constituencies of erstwhile Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy and Vikarabad, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Friday.

He said that the State government was executing the works at a brisk pace and that targets have been set to complete the works at Uddandapur by December 2021.

The branch canals and balance works are proposed to be completed by 2022-2023. Replying to question raised by G Jaipal Reddy and others during question hour, the minister said that PRLIS will be linked with the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Jurala Project with the target of providing irrigation water to every acre in erstwhile Mahbubnagar.

He also said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to link the projects would not only help meet irrigation demands, but also extend drinking water to several municipalities and villages under Jurala. As many as 19 Assembly segments will benefit.

'Overjoyed at NH status for Medak-Siddipet road'

After the Union government issued a gazette notification declaring the 133-km long Medak-Siddipet-Elkathurthy road as a new National Highway, the Finance Minister stated that he was overjoyed. He said that the area would develop commercially with the announcement of the new highway.

The Minister said that despite repeated applications in United Andhra Pradesh, the then governments were not willing to sanction the national highway.