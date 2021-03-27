STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Cadre baffled at restrictions for YS Sharmila's public meeting in Khammam

According to the conditions, the meeting can be organised only between 6 pm and 9 pm, with a maximum footfall of 6,000 people.

Published: 27th March 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Y S Sharmila

YS Sharmila, sister of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Though the police have granted permission to YS Sharmila, daughter of former united Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, to organise a public meeting in Khammam on April 9, her followers are baffled by the conditions stipulated by the officials.

According to the conditions, the meeting can be organised only between 6 pm and 9 pm, with a maximum footfall of 6,000 people. The organisers have also been told to ensure that all people who attend the meeting maintain social distancing, sanitise themselves from time to time, and wear masks.

As a result, her activists are now scratching their heads about how to organise the meeting successfully while following all rules. It was after Sharmila announced her decision to contest from the Palair constituency in the next Assembly elections, on Wednesday, that her close follower Lakkeneni Sudhir approached the police seeking permission for organising a meeting at the Pavilion Grounds in the town on April 9.

As the leader is expected to make an announcement on floating her political party on this day, the meeting is of utmost importance for both Sharmila and her followers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Sharmila YS Sharmila Khammam meeting YS Sharmila followers Lakkeneni Sudhir
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp