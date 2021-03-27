Telangana: Cadre baffled at restrictions for YS Sharmila's public meeting in Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Though the police have granted permission to YS Sharmila, daughter of former united Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, to organise a public meeting in Khammam on April 9, her followers are baffled by the conditions stipulated by the officials.

According to the conditions, the meeting can be organised only between 6 pm and 9 pm, with a maximum footfall of 6,000 people. The organisers have also been told to ensure that all people who attend the meeting maintain social distancing, sanitise themselves from time to time, and wear masks.

As a result, her activists are now scratching their heads about how to organise the meeting successfully while following all rules. It was after Sharmila announced her decision to contest from the Palair constituency in the next Assembly elections, on Wednesday, that her close follower Lakkeneni Sudhir approached the police seeking permission for organising a meeting at the Pavilion Grounds in the town on April 9.

As the leader is expected to make an announcement on floating her political party on this day, the meeting is of utmost importance for both Sharmila and her followers.