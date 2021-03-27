STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Why no national project tag for Kaleshwaram, Palamuru-Rangareddy projects, asks Telangana government

Telangana wanted the Centre to accord national project status either to the Kaleshwaram or Palamuru-Rangareddy projects when Harish Rao was Irrigation Minister.

Published: 27th March 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

KLIS

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana government is upset with the Centre's reported decision to confer national project status on the Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka, while ignoring its plea for a similar status to the Kaleshwaram or Palamuru-Rangareddy projects.

Earlier, the Centre had announced that no irrigation project in the country would get national project status in future. But its recent decision to confer national project status on Upper Bhadra is contradictory to its earlier stance, Irrigation officials pointed out.

Telangana wanted the Centre to accord national project status either to the Kaleshwaram or Palamuru-Rangareddy projects when Harish Rao was Irrigation Minister. In fact, the State government had repeatedly requested the Centre on this count. But, the then Union Irrigation Minister, Nitin Gadkari, had informed the TRS MPs in Lok Sabha that the Centre was not according national project status to any irrigation project as it shelved the policy.  

BS Yediyurappa​ tweet infuriates Telangana officials

However, a tweet by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday claiming that the Upper Bhadra project received national project status infuriated irrigation officials in Telangana. "Upper Bhadra Project gets National Project status and will receive Rs 16,125 crore from Union govt. I thank PM @narendramodi ji & Union Min @gssjodhpur ji for supporting this proj which will be a boon to farmers of Davanagere, Chi tradurga, Tumakur u & Chikkamagaluru dists (sic)," Yediyurappa tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana government Upper Bhadra project Palamuru Rangareddy projects Kaleshwaram projects
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers blocking the road on the National Highway 9 during the Bharat Bandh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers' protest turns into 'Bharat Bandh' strike on four-month anniversary
For representational purpose only
Rajasthan official burns Rs 20 lakh as ACB team reached his residence
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp