Housing Board fined for not registering flat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to a couple who have been waiting for registration of their flat even after paying the entire sale consideration about 10 years ago, the Telangana High Court has directed the State housing board to register the subject flat within a week. The couple cannot be made scapegoats because of the ongoing scuffle between the board and the developer — Indu Eastern province projects pvt ltd — on alleged violation of the development agreement, the court said, and imposed costs of `10,000 on the board payable to the petitioners.

Justice T Amarnath Goud passed the order while allowing the petition filed by B Venugopal Reddy and his wife. The petitioners’ counsel contended that the board had decided to stop further registrations of the units in view of pending investigations by the vigilance and enforcement wing of CBI and the pendency of developer’s request for a second extension of time with the government.