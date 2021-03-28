STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mask up, avoid gathering or get fined in Telangana

Rallies, public celebrations and religious congregations have been banned till April 30 amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Published: 28th March 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Karimnagar

Wearing mask in all public places, work spaces and public means of transport has been made mandatory in Telangana. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wearing mask in all public places, work spaces and public means of transport has been made mandatory in Telangana. Also, rallies, public celebrations and religious congregations have been banned till April 30 amid a spike in Covid-19 cases. Any deviation from these rules will attract prosecution under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 of the IPC, as well as other applicable laws, according to the government orders issued on Saturday.

Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act attracts imposition of a fine, imprisonment up to two years or both, while Section 188 of the IPC will attract imprisonment up to six months, a fine up to Rs 1,000 or both. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued two separate GOs on wearing masks and holding religious congregations. According to GO 68, wearing of face masks is one of the most important intervention to prevent Covid-19. 

Somesh Kumar directed all district Collectors and Commissioners/Superintendents of Police to strictly implement these instructions across the State.  According to GO 69, the government has decided that public celebrations/observances should not be allowed during the upcoming religious events of Shab-e-Barat, Holi, Ugadi, Rama Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday and Ramzan, among others, till April 30. During this period, no rallies, processions, public celebrations, gatherings and congregations will be allowed in connection with religious events in public places, grounds, parks and religious places. 

“The number of Covid-19 cases in the country has been showing a rising trend since the last few weeks. The Ministry of Home Affairs also issued an order, laying down guidelines for the effective control of the disease, providing for States to impose local restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, based on the assessment of the situation,” the Chief Secretary said in the orders.

