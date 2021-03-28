No hike in power tariff as Discoms didn’t file ARRs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Power tariffs will not be hiked from April 1 as the Discoms did not submit the Aggregate Revenue Requirements (ARRs) for financial year (FY) 2021-22. The Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC), in its order on Saturday, directed the Discoms to immediately file the regular petition for the determination of fresh retail supply tariffs, cross subsidy surcharge and additional surcharge for the financial year 2021-22. The existing power tariff, determined on March 27, 2018, will continue.

The Discoms did not file the ARRs for 2021-22 as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the recent Legislative Council polls came into force from February 11 and were in effect till March 22. The Discoms informed the same to the TSERC, which said the existing tariff will continue till the ARRs are filed.

The Discoms were supposed to file the ARRs and tariff proposals for the FY 2021-22 by November 30, 2020 so that the TSERC would have got 120 days to determine the retail supply tariffs for the FY 2021-22, commencing from April 1, 2021.

The Discoms had filed a miscellaneous petition on April 30, 2020, seeking an extension for filing the ARRs and tariffs proposals, cross subsidy surcharge and additional surcharge for FY 2020-21 for retail supply business till July 31, 2020. This was done due to several reasons such as preparation of tariff proposals in accordance with the Ministry of Power’s recommendations, pending finalisation of Lift Irrigation data and later due to the imposition of the lockdown, leading to severe impact on financials and operations in FY 2020-21.