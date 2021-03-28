Sand smugglers attack Forest Dept officials, cop in Kothagudem

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A few persons, who were illegally transporting sand from tanks and streams in a forest area, allegedly attacked Forest Department officials in Burgampad mandal in Bhadradri-Kothgudem district on Saturday.Sources said that when the Forest Department received information about illegal transportation of sand from Domalavagu forest area in the district, forest beat officer B Ashok Kumar and two other staffers rushed to the spot to inquire into the matter.

They found a few tractors transporting sand illegally, and asked the drivers to stop the vehicles. Not heeding to their demand, a few persons, who were escorting the vehicles carrying the sand, attacked the three forest officials and escaped with the tractors.

Burgampad police registered a case against four persons from Tekulacheruvu village, based on a complaint lodged by the forest beat officer. Speaking to Express, Burgampad Sub-Inspector (SI) K Balakrishna said that strict action would be taken against persons involved in sand smuggling.

“We will not tolerate such attacks against government employees, who are just doing their duty,” the SI said. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a group of sand smugglers allegedly attacked a police constable named S Prasad, who tried to obstruct tractors carrying sand from Kinnersani River, near Pattinagar village on Saturday. The constable has lodged a complaint against three persons from Pattinagar village.