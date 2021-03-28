Telangana teachers, managements demand reopening of schools

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government’s decision to close schools from March 23 has drawn flak from private school managements, junior colleges and coaching institutions. Many private school managements, teachers and even students have conducted protests across several areas in the city demanding the reopening of schools.

They said that the government’s decision was taken in haste and that it would widen the learning gap further. “It has already been a year. Students, teachers and managements have suffered enough. Open schools immediately,” said Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA) honorary president S Sreenivas Reddy.

“The government has opened cinema halls and gyms. They have also given permission for political gatherings and functions. However, even though schools are following strict Covid-19 protocols, the government decided to close them,” he said.

“Many teachers have lost their jobs and some have not even received their salaries yet,” lamented Telangana State United Teachers Federation’s (TSUTF) general secretary Chava Ravi.