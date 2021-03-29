535 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths reported in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana yet again reported more than 500 COVID-19 cases in a single day on Saturday. Of the 535 cases recorded, 154 were from the Greater Hyderabad region.

Among districts other than Hyderabad, Medchal reported the highest number of cases (49), followed by Rangareddy (39), Nizamabad (32), Sangareddy (22) and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri (19). Cases were reported from all 33 districts in the State. Telangana also recorded three more deaths due to COVID-19.

While as many as 278 people recovered from the disease, 37,072 people were vaccinated across the State on Saturday.

Vani Devi tests positive

Newly elected TRS MLC Surabhi Vani Devi tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. In a tweet, she urged people who she was in contact with to stay isolated at home.