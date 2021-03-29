After death of sitting MLA, TRS fields his son for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has finalised the candidature of Nomula Bhagat for the ensuing Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly bypoll in the state.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao cleared the candidature of Bhagat on Monday. The last date for filing of nominations for the bypoll is Tuesday.

The bypoll is necessitated due to the sudden death of sitting TRS MLA Nomula Narasaimhaiah. The TRS is fielding the son of the deceased MLA.

A seven-time MLA and former Home Minister K Jana Reddy is the Congress candidate. The BJP is yet to announce its candidate.