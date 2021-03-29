Attack on tribals: Telangana Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka seeks action against culprits

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly condemning the indiscriminate and "inhuman" attack by Forest department officials against the tribals, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday demanded the State government to take stern action against the officials involved.

He said that as many as 23 tribals, including 14 women, were seriously injured in the attack.

Bhatti, in a statement, said that residents of Chenchu Palugu tanda and Gumpanpally village in Achampet mandal of Nagarkurnool district went into the forest near Bandachelmi to collect mahua and several other forests produce on Friday.

He said that they rested in the forest itself at night. In the middle of the night, forest department officials found them and brutally assaulted them. "The society should hang their heads in shame as officials thrashed the women after stripping them," Vikramarka said. He alleged that officials inflicted injuries on the genitals of the tribals.

He reminded the government that the tribals can collect 29 varieties of forest produce as per law, and demanded better medical treatment for them. "The CM promised tribals to lift them in choppers if they suffer health-related ailments, and to provide 12 per cent reservations. In the TRS regime, attacks against tribals by the police and Forest officials have increased. On the other hand, the government is trying to drive out Chenchus from Nallamala forest," he said.

Meanwhile, Lambada Ikya Vedika president Dr Raj Kumar demanded the government to book cases those involved under attempt-to-murder Sections of the IPC.