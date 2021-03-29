STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Attack on tribals: Telangana Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka seeks action against culprits

Bhatti said that residents of Chenchu Palugu tanda and Gumpanpally village in Achampet mandal of Nagarkurnool district went into the forest near Bandachelmi to collect mahua.

Published: 29th March 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly condemning the indiscriminate and "inhuman" attack by Forest department officials against the tribals, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday demanded the State government to take stern action against the officials involved.

He said that as many as 23 tribals, including 14 women, were seriously injured in the attack.

Bhatti, in a statement, said that residents of Chenchu Palugu tanda and Gumpanpally village in Achampet mandal of Nagarkurnool district went into the forest near Bandachelmi to collect mahua and several other forests produce on Friday.

He said that they rested in the forest itself at night. In the middle of the night, forest department officials found them and brutally assaulted them. "The society should hang their heads in shame as officials thrashed the women after stripping them," Vikramarka said. He alleged that officials inflicted injuries on the genitals of the tribals.

He reminded the government that the tribals can collect 29 varieties of forest produce as per law, and demanded better medical treatment for them. "The CM promised tribals to lift them in choppers if they suffer health-related ailments, and to provide 12 per cent reservations. In the TRS regime, attacks against tribals by the police and Forest officials have increased. On the other hand, the government is trying to drive out Chenchus from Nallamala forest," he said.

Meanwhile, Lambada Ikya Vedika president Dr Raj Kumar demanded the government to book cases those involved under attempt-to-murder Sections of the IPC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhatti Vikramarka Congress Telangana tribals attacked Telangana Forest department
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp