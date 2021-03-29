STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19 second wave may lead to more delays this academic year in Telangana

Telangana is currently seeing a weekly spike of 55 per cent COVID-19 cases, and has reported 2,744 positive cases between March 24 and 18. 

Published: 29th March 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman T Papi Reddy

Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman T Papi Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite adjusting academic calendars, eliminating 30 per cent of the syllabus and reducing holidays, the academic year 2019-20  - although saved - was delayed.

Now, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is scrambling to save the 2020-21 academic year as educational institutions have closed again, leading to the fear that this academic year may be delayed as well. 

Telangana is currently seeing a weekly spike of 55 per cent COVID-19 cases, and has reported 2,744 positive cases in the last seven days (between March 24 and 18). "We have to wait till cases come down for exams to resume at State universities. The problem is, we don't know when the second COVID wave will subside. We can only wait and hope. The education system is seeing a cascading effect already," said TSCHE chairman Papi Reddy. 

"The situation in higher education after the closure of educational institutions is worrisome. We will try our best to save the current academic year. This is, however, totally subjected to the trajectory of the second COVID-19 wave," he added.  

The Higher Education Department, School Education Department and Board of Intermediate Education have all made it clear that there is no clarity on when educational institutes will  be allowed to reopen. According to them, the State government’s priority now is to save students from contracting the virus.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana State Council of Higher Education COVID19 Coronavirus COVID second wave Telangana academic year
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp