Labourer dies as LPG cylinder explodes in Telangana's Adilabad district

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a horrific accident, a construction worker was burnt alive as an LPG cylinder exploded, while food was being prepared inside the camp of an irrigation project at Pippalakoti in Adilabad district on Sunday evening.

The deceased worker has been identified as Shuklal, a native of Maharashtra. He was standing close to the LPG cylinder in a makeshift hut when the explosion occurred. The flames that emanated from the camp, which was set up for the construction of Pippalkoti Barrage on Penganga, quickly spread to the vehicles parked nearby, reducing three tippers and a tractor to cinders.

There are about 20 makeshift tents at the project site, where the workers live. Fortunately, the explosion occurred when all the other labourers were away working at the project site.Fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the rogue flames under control.