STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Labourer dies as LPG cylinder explodes in Telangana's Adilabad district

The deceased worker has been identified as Shuklal, a native of Maharashtra and he was standing close to the LPG cylinder in a makeshift hut when the explosion occurred.

Published: 29th March 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Flames devour vehicles parked near the irrigation camp that caught fire near Pippalakoti in Adilabad

Flames devour vehicles parked near the irrigation camp that caught fire near Pippalakoti in Adilabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a horrific accident, a construction worker was burnt alive as an LPG cylinder exploded, while food was being prepared inside the camp of an irrigation project at Pippalakoti in Adilabad district on Sunday evening.

The deceased worker has been identified as Shuklal, a native of Maharashtra. He was standing close to the LPG cylinder in a makeshift hut when the explosion occurred. The flames that emanated from the camp, which was set up for the construction of Pippalkoti Barrage on Penganga, quickly spread to the vehicles parked nearby, reducing three tippers and a tractor to cinders.

There are about 20 makeshift tents at the project site, where the workers live. Fortunately, the explosion occurred when all the other labourers were away working at the project site.Fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the rogue flames under control. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pippalakoti Adilabad district LPG cylinder LPG cylinder explosion
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp