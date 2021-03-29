Telangana: Upper Manair Dam to get Kaleshwaram Irrigation scheme water in two days

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: With the arrival of Kaleshwaram water, a long-cherished dream of farmers, whose lands fall under the ayacut of the Upper Manair Dam (UMD) will finally come true.

As per the directions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, the officials have started taking all necessary steps to lift water from the Kondapochamma reservoir and divert it into the UMD, via the Kudavelli Vagu. The water is expected to reach the dam in two days.

It may be recalled that the Kudavelli Vagu started brimming after Finance Minister T Harish Rao released Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) water into the stream on March 23. As a result, about 29 check dams have gotten filled, providing respite to the farmers in Gajwel and Dubbaka Assembly segments.

Though the government is planning to provide direct water to the UMD, under Package-9 of KLIS, through the Mid Manair Dam (MMD) via the Malkapet reservoir, the project has not been materialised yet.

In a bid to avoid withering of standing crops, the Minister gave directions to this effect, as per which the officials concerned will divert Kondapochamma water, under Package-10 of KLIS, into the UMD.

"The Kaleshwaram water has already reached Boppapur check dam. Now, it will flow into the Akaram check dam and finally reach UMD. Once the KLIS water reaches UMD, we will make sure that all farmers get maximum use of it," said Irrigation Division-7 executive engineer A Amarender Reddy.

According to official sources, the Upper Manair will receive nearly 1,300 cusecs of water, as a result of which the dam will be filled during the summer.A medium irrigation projected constructed on the Manair river at Narmal in Gambhiraopet mandal, the Upper Manair Dam has around 13,086 acres of land under its ayacut.

Once the KLIS water reaches the dam, it will benefit about 16 villages which fall under Gambhiraopet, Yellareddypeta and Mustabad mandals. Though its capacity is 2.2 tmcft, the dam currently has only 0.84 tmcft water.