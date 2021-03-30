STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kakatiya-era temples in Telangana's Warangal district at risk of collapse

Though the Archaeology Department had declared the two sites as ancient monuments and protected structures, there has been no active effort to preserve or renovate them.

A temple built in the Kakatiya era left in ruins, in Warangal

A temple built in the Kakatiya era left in ruins, in Warangal. (Photo| EPS)

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: Two historical structures built in the Kakatiya era, namely Sri Ramalingeswara Swami and Chenna Keshava Swami temples, may come crumbling down anytime, if the State Archaeology Department does not take immediate action.

The temples are located just 33 km from Warangal city on National Highway-163 at Katakshapur village. They fall under the ambit of the Archaeology Department, which had proposed their restoration a while ago. The works, however, have not begun yet.

Both the temples were built by Prataparudra in the 12th century using stones, and the locals called them Kota Gullu. The Archaeology Department had declared the two sites as ancient monuments and protected structures. But there has been no active effort to preserve or renovate them.

Reportedly, the Department's negligence is costing the temples idols and sculptures, which are mercilessly being stolen by burglars. Moreover, there is no proper connectivity to the temples, despite their potential of becoming vibrant tourist sites. The two temples are located next to each other in a six-acre land. While one of them faces the east, the other faces the south.

Stone quarries pose a threat

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Gande Sampath, temple priest and a resident of Katakshapur village, said, "There are stone quarries located around the temples. Loud and powerful blasts from these quarries are slowly damaging the temples’ structures."

He added, "The Archaeology Department officials have turned a blind eye toward the renovation of these temples. The locals, in an attempt to salvage the structures, have formed a committee and are collecting funds for their development."

Meanwhile, Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy said that the temples' issues have been brought to the notice of the Tourism Department. The MD of State Tourism Development Corporation will soon visit the sites soon, he said. 

