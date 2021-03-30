STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nagarjunasagar byelection: BJP waits for dissidents from TRS but no one turns up

The speculations of TRS party aspirant MC Koti Reddy joining BJP were ended after he met TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday.

Published: 30th March 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

TRS flag for representational purposes

TRS flag for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With just one day left to file nominations for the Nagarjunasagar byelection, the BJP's high hopes of TRS dissidents joining them appear to have faded.

It is evident that the saffron party waited to announce its candidate till the TRS party did so, with the possibility of either to attract TRS dissidents, if there were any, to field them as their contestant, or to get an added advantage by selecting a candidate in tune with the political scenario.

The BJP and TRS have targeted consolidating votes of large communities.

They brought several names from the Reddy, Yadav and Lambada communities onto the fore to test the waters. In addition to this, they have also conducted independent surveys to find the prospective candidate.

BJP had encouraged all four aspiring contestants Kadari Anjaiah, Rikkala Indrasena Reddy, Dr Ravi Kumar Naik and Kankanala Niveditha Reddy to start off their election campaign. Kadari Anjaiah was also ready to file a nomination in his independent capacity. 

Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

