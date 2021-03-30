STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ryots, TRS leaders perform pooja as Kaleshwaram irrigation scheme water flows into Upper Manair Dam

Puja performed on Srigadha bridge in Gambhiraopet; after irrigating UMD ayacut, water to be supplied to nearby tanks

Published: 30th March 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Local farmers and TRS leaders perform puja near Srigadha bridge in Gambhiraopet mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday

Local farmers and TRS leaders perform puja near Srigadha bridge in Gambhiraopet mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA/SIDDIPET : As water from Kondapochamma Sagar slowly gushed into Upper Manair Dam (UMD) in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday, several farmers and TRS leaders performed pujas near Srigadha bridge in Gambhiraopet mandal.

After ensuring that the UMD ayacut is well-irrigated, water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIS) will be redirected to fill Gambhiraopet and Yellareddypeta tanks, tweeted MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, alongside a video of Kudavelli Vagu brimming with Godavari water, which reached the stream a week ago.

A Amarender Reddy, Executive Engineer of division 7 of the Irrigation Department, said, "Water had reached the Kudavelli stream after filling about 29 check dams. The government has decided to fill the UMD ayacut first, and then the surrounding tanks."

Local farmers are a happy lot, as Godavari water is set to irrigate their fields even in the summer. Until now, those who were cultivating paddy in the UMD ayacut were worried about the lack of water this season.

But Finance Minister T Harish Rao brought the matter to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who agreed to divert it to Kudavelli Vagu. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ramreddy, a farmer from Dubbaka mandal, said, "We have a feeling that the water problem has been permanently resolved by the State government."

Social media is rife with videos of KLIS water flowing into UMD. The Chief Minister and Finance Minister were being showered with praises for their efforts at bringing Godavari water to Gajwel, and now, the UMD.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajanna Sircilla district Kondapochamma Sagar Upper Manair Dam Srigadha bridge
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp