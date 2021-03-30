Sand-laden lorry crashes into house at Telangana's Nerrella villlage

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A lorry carrying sand crashed into a man's house at Nerrella villlage in Thangallapalli mandal on Monday. The owner of the house Kola Harish alleged that the lorry appeared out of nowhere and hit his house on purpose.

Alleging that this was an attempt to murder him, Harish said that it was the sand smugglers who were behind the 'attack'. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Harish and his family staged a rasta roko on Sircilla highway, upset with the State government for failing to stop sand smuggling in the district. Several BJP workers participated in the protest, and raised slogans against the TRS government. Later, Harish's mother lodged a complaint with the police against the owner and driver of the lorry.

It may be recalled that before the 2018 Assembly elections, Harish and other residents of the village had led a campaign against sand smugglers in the district, after a man was hit by a sand-laden lorry. The said case has still not been closed.